Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,618 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

