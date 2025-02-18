Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,982 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,725. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

