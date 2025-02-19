1,585 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 25,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.