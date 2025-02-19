3,591 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

