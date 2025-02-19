Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $17.76 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

