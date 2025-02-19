Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 249,543 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

