Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

