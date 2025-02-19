Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

