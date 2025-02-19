Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 191.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,907 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.