Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,698 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after buying an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Expedia Group by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 293,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 224,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,580 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

