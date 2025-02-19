Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,555,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,260,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,295 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

