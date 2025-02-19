Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,243 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $540,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

