Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

PIPR stock opened at $309.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

