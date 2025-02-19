Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 51,115 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 26.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,209,461.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.