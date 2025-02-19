Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 62,734 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,187,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 932,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.