Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $343,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,625,003 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

