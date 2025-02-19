American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 51,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

