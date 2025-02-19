Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$275.36

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$281.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WSP opened at C$255.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$250.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$241.43. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$201.24 and a 12 month high of C$262.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

