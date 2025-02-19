Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 579,191 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AM opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.