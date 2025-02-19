APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,291 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of APA by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

Insider Activity at APA

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.