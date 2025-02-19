Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

