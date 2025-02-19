Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,198 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 980,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

