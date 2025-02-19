Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,381 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 8.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MRNA opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

