Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,331 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,958 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.
AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
