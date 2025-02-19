Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 459 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.