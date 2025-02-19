Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,093,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NYSE:CF opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

