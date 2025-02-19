Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

