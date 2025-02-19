Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

