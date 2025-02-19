Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LINE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

