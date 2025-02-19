Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 745.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 842.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

