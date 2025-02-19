Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

