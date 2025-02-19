Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 273,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

