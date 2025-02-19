Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 66,788 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NU by 104.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
NU stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
