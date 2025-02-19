Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 66,788 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NU by 104.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.