Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 713.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $11,250,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20,511.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 106,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

