Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

