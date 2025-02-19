Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $214.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

