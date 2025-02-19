Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,187 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 11,480.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $48,430,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Assurant by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Assurant by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

