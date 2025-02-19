Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,002 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

