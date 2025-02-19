Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,708 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

