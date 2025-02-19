Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

