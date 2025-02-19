Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revvity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revvity by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.