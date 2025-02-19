Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

