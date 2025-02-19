Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $178.72 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
