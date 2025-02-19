Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

