Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $336,375,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $390.73 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

