Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

