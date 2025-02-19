Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 10,923.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,959.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,630,526. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,006 shares of company stock valued at $75,774,307. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of IOT opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

