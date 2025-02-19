Blue Trust Inc. Has $297,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

