Blue Trust Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camtek alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camtek by 77.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.