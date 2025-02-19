Blue Trust Inc. Has $339,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 2,641,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 667,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Barclays by 1,571.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 470,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 442,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 5.0 %

Barclays stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

